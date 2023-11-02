PIC: Ileana D'Cruz gives peek into priceless moment with baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns 3 months old

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz and her partner became proud parents to a baby boy on August 1 this year. The actress shared the good news on her Instagram on August 5. The Barfi actress who has been sharing pictures and videos of her baby bump to keep her fans and followers updated, has finally welcomed her bundle of joy who turned three months on November 1. To celebrate her son's three-month birthday, D'Cruz shared a cutesy glimpse of her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz wants to slow down time as her son Koa Phoenix Dolan turns three months old

Ileana D'Cruz's little munchkin Koa Phoenix Dolan completed three months on November 1. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram Story and gave a peek into a priceless moment with her baby boy. In the picture, the actress's fingers can be seen interlocked with Koa's little fingers. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "3 months (red heart) Someone slow down time for me." Have a look:

Earlier in October, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cutesy picture of her baby boy as they stepped out for the first time together for a 'day out.' Sharing the picture, the new mommy wrote, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch." In the picture, D'Cruz can be seen excited as she took her baby out for the first time. The baby, on the other hand, can be seen in a black stroller.

On August 5, Ileana announced the good news of the arrival of her baby boy in a heartwarming post. Sharing the first picture of her baby boy, she also revealed his name and captioned, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full."

