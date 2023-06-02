PIC: Ileana D'Cruz jets off to her 'babymoon'; Mom-to-be gives a sneak peek without disclosing the location

In April this year, actress Ileana D'Cruz took social media by storm after she announced her first pregnancy. She shared the good news by dropping adorable pictures with fans. She wrote that she cannot wait to meet her little darling. Since then, the actress has been giving glimpses of herself enjoying her pregnancy. Earlier today, Ileana took to Instagram and revealed that she has jetted off to her babymoon.

Ileana D'Cruz jets off to her babymoon

Ileana shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her babymoon diaries. The mommy-to-be chose not to disclose her location. The video features a clean and beautiful beach. Going by the serene vibe of the beach, it seems like she is holidaying at an international destination. Along with it, Ileana wrote, "Babymoon." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ileana recently shared her pictures and flaunted her baby bump for the first time. She looked all things gorgeous in a black bodycon outfit. The Raid actress exuded her pregnancy glow while flaunting her cute bump. While sharing the first pictures, she wrote, "Bump alert."

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy announcement

While sharing the good news with fans, Ileana shared two adorable monochromatic pictures. The first one showed a cute baby romper with the text, “And so the adventure begins,” written over it. The second picture featured an adorable ‘mama’ pendant. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Ileana’s mother commented, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby, can’t wait.”

She is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The dating rumours started doing the rounds after Ileana and Sebastian were seen spending time with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal and their friends in the Maldives last year.

