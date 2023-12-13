PIC: Ileana D'Cruz shares glimpse of baby Koa Phoenix Dolan looking at her; enjoys 'coffee and cooking show'

Ileana D'Cruz is an actress known for giving class performances in movies like Barfi!, Rustom, and others. However, she is also a dotting mother to her baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Time and again, the actress has been giving us a peek into her motherhood journey. Now, she posted a cute picture sharing how she spends her family time with her 'babies'.

Ileana D'Cruz gives priceless glimpse of son Koa Phoenix Dolan

On August 1 this year, Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood and was blessed with her first child, a baby boy they named Koa Phoenix Dolan. Amid nappies and burp cloths, the actress also sneaks in some quality time with her family. Moments ago, she gave a cute glimpse of her baby and shared how she spends time with him and her husband, Michael Dolan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a photo that shows a TV premiering a cooking show. But what made us go 'awww' was the tiny glimpse of Koa lying comfortably on the cozy bed. The sweet little child looked at his mommy as she clicked a picture of him. Sharing the photo, The Big Bull actress wrote, "Both my babies + coffee + cooking show = (heart emoji)."

A while ago, she also shared a useful hack for new mothers, just like her, to get a more flattering picture. In her Instagram post, the Pagalpanti actress shared a selfie from the right angle that made her look fabulous. Sharing how she managed to do that, she captioned it, “Used to adjust my hair for a more flattering photo before, now I do it to mainly cover up the baby spit up. #momhacks”

Ileana D’Cruz’s work front

After working in multiple films across languages, actress Ileana D’Cruz took some time off from work to focus on her baby, who was born to her a couple of months ago. However, we last saw her sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, co-produced by actor Ajay Devgn. She has completed shooting for her upcoming social comedy film Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda and is working on her next project titled Lovers.

