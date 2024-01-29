PIC: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare get matching turtle tattoos, newlyweds 'take back' memories from Bali honeymoon

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been enjoying her married life since she married her longtime partner, Nupur Shikhare. They first had a simple marriage ceremony, followed by grand celebrations in Udaipur. Now, the love birds have shared pictures of their matching tattoos.

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare get matching tattoos

Today, on January 29, Aamir Khan’s daughter who recently tied knot with Nupur Shikhare took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself with and her husband donning similar tattoos of a turtle, however the designs were different.

Ira shared two pictures in her story. In the first pic, she posted the picture of her tattoo which featured two sea turtles and wrote, “That’s just mad. I’m going to be staring at it all day long,” and added four red heart emojis. The second picture featured the newlyweds showing-off their matching tattoos. She wrote, “Taking some island back,” and added a heart made with hands emoji and a turtle emoji.

TAKE A LOOK: