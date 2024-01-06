PIC: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare go into full workout mode before their wedding festivities in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially got married on January 3rd in Mumbai. Now, the couple will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. For that, they have reached the city and are preparing for the big day.

Recently, Ira took to social media to share pictures of them working out gracefully. So, let's take a look at them.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's workout before wedding

Yesterday, on January 5th, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, along with her mother, Reena Dutta, arrived in Udaipur, Rajasthan for their wedding festivities. Ahead of their big day, Aamir Khan's daughter took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself, Nupur, and others doing workouts. In the photos, all of them can be seen doing push-ups with both their legs up in the air.

The caption of her collaborative post mentioned everything they have been doing as part of the workout. It read, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups Workout : Push-ups Jump squats. Namashkar push-ups. Squat and press. Wide push-ups. Side squats. Burpees. Donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts"

Check out the post!

Advertisement

Ira Khan dolls up in Udaipur

Ira took to her Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself in a white mini-dress with a jacket and glasses. She looks adorable in this new look, featuring colored red hair. She captioned it: "Because we're playing dress-up all week".

The wedding festivities will take place in a traditional ceremony at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. The ceremony will take place between January 8 and 10, and the guests have been asked not to bring any gifts. All the 176 rooms of the hotel have been booked for 250 guests. After that, the couple will return to Mumbai for their wedding reception. It will occur at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13th.

In her Instagram stories, Ira shared several pictures of her with Nupur. One of them featured her with Nupur inside the plane as they were leaning on each other's shoulders. Another one featured her friend Mithila Palkar dancing at the venue. In a different video, Nupur can be seen singing a special song.

On January 3rd, Ira and Nupur signed legal documents of their marriage. Nupur ran towards the venue wearing a black vest and white shorts with green sneakers.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan dolls up in a mini dress in Udaipur, Nupur Shikhare sings a special song ahead of their wedding