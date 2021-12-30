PIC: Ira Khan slays her 'first ever airport look' like a pro; Check it out

Okay, admit it- we all absolutely love the airport looks our dear celebs come up with! It seems like blending comfort with style is something that the B-Town people are quite well-versed with. But guess who just got on the trend of cute airport looks? It is none other than Aamir Khan’s gorgeous daughter, Ira Khan. She put up a snap of her ‘first ever’ airport look, and we can’t just get over how amazingly she stayed it!

While Ira hasn’t been on the big screen yet, that doesn’t stop her from making headlines with her amazing pictures on her social media. Today, she posted a cute pic on her Insta stories and her airport look had all of us in awe of how gracefully she pulled it off. She wore a pastel blue co-ord set with white sneakers and had a grey shrug thrown on. Her hair was casually pulled back from the face. Well, it was quite the apt airport look! Along with the pic, Ira hilariously added, ‘First ever airport look #lookmomiamacoolkid’.

Check Ira's story HERE:

Ira Khan is quite an active presence on Instagram. Just a few days back on Christmas, she posed with her papa Aamir in front of a Chrismas tree to wish her audience a ‘Merry Christmas’. While she appreciates her dad on her Insta time and again, another person who makes an appearance frequently is her beau Nupur Shikhare. The two share a beautiful relationship and Ira never shies from posting cute lovey-dovey pictures with her sweetheart on her Instagram. Absolute couple-goals, aren’t they?

Also Read: Ira Khan dubs herself & dad Aamir Khan 'fashion icons' in cute Christmas PICS; Don't miss their 'oops' moment