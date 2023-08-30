PIC: Is Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reuniting with Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh for a film?

Sunny Deol is currently basing on the success of his recent film Gadar 2 which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar 2 has turned into a big hit in Indian cinema history. Fans of the movie are still going to theaters to experience the exciting sequel, relishing the great chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha as they return as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh Sharma has also joined the cast, playing the role of their grown-up son Jeetey. Recently, there have been speculations about Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, and Dimple Kapadia joining hands for a film.

Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrita Singh were spotted together

On the evening of 29th August 2023, Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia, and Amrita Singh were spotted coming out of the same building at the same time which has led to speculations among the fans about the trio reuniting for a project together. While Dimple and Amrita left in the same car from the venue, Sunny was seen leaving separately later. While their pictures are doing rounds on social media, the trio were not papped together.

Sunny Deol’s past relationships with Dimple Kapadia and Amrita Singh

Earlier this month, Dimple Kapadia was seen at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre watching Gadar 2. The actress has worked with Sunny Deol in movies such as Narsimha, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun, Manzil Manzil, and Gunaah. For the unversed, there were also whispers in the 1980s that they were dating each other. It was rumored during that time that they had strong feelings for each other. Some years ago, a video of them in London also surfaced on the internet, in which they were seen sitting very near to each other.

Meanwhile, apart from them, there were also dating rumors about Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh, who starred together in the blockbuster movie Betaab. It's said that they developed feelings for each other while filming and wanted to get married to each other. Unfortunately, the actress' mother didn't approve of their relationship.

Work front

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2. He also has Baap and Apne 2 in his kitty.

