PIC: Ishaan Khatter shares a cinematic sunrise shot amidst Pippa shoot; Check it out

Over the years, Bollywood has seen a slew of exceptional performers who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. Ishaan Khatter is one such actor. He has been the new talent of the industry and he’s here to stay. With his exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a talent house. With each movie, Ishaan has managed to prove his versatility and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. He is now gearing up for his next movie, Pippa. Just a few hours ago, he shared a gorgeous shot amidst Pippa shoot and trust us, once you see it you’ll fall in love.

In the picture that Ishaan Khatter posted on his Instagram, we could see Ishaan’s silhouette with his back towards the camera. The scenery that unfolds in front of him is majestic. Standing in front of a gorgeous water body and the orange sun rising, the pictures could be well mistaken for paintings. Along with the picture, Ishaan wrote “Rise #PIPPA”. As soon as he posted the pictures, fans from all over rushed to pour in their love and compliments for the actor.

Check it out:

'Pippa,' based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's novel 'The Burning Chaffees,' is a heroic tank battle film that highlights the bravery of a war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.The amphibious battle tank involved in the win, dubbed 'Pippa,' resembles an empty ghee 'dabba' that floats on water.

