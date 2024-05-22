PIC: Jackky Bhagnani beats Rakul Preet Singh in wishing 3 months of marital bliss, actress raises a toast to ‘forever’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated for a while before making their relationship Insta official. Soon after, the couple went on multiple vacations together and eventually tied the knot on February 21, 2024.

On May 21, they completed 3 months of marital bliss. The stars took to social media to share some lovey-dovey posts for each other. Read on!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate 3 months of being wedded

The wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani was a starry affair with several Bollywood celebs flying to Goa to be part of the merriment. Their festivities spread through multiple days and concluded with a traditional wedding ceremony hosted on a beach in the presence of their near and dear ones.

As they mark three months of being married, the actor-producer Jackky took to social media to wish his wife well on their big day. He dropped a selfie with the Doctor G actress and penned, “Three months in, and it feels like just yesterday we started this journey together. Time flies when you’re with the one you love.”

A couple of hours later, she acknowledged her husband's love-filled post for her and wrote, "Dayumm you beat me to it again. Happy 3 months my love. Here is to forever"

The celebrity couple is currently having a gala time enjoying a peaceful island vacation in Fiji. On their first month anniversary, the actress dropped unseen images from her wedding with Jackky and wrote, “And it’s already a month. time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Singh made her acting debut with a Kannada movie and forayed into multiple Telugu and Tamil movies before she made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014. Since then, she has been part of several hit projects like Runway 34, Doctor G, Thank God, and more. She will be next seen in a Hindi language film titled Meri Patni Ka Remake followed by the Tamil action film Indian 2.

