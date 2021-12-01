PIC: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor are going gaga over dad Boney Kapoor's THIS photo

Bollywood families always have a sweet way of showing affection to each other. When it comes to Boney Kapoor and his daughters, it is even sweeter and the fans absolutely love their familial bond. The daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor never leave a chance to hype up their dear papa on their Instagrams and always appreciate his style. Just a while back, Janhvi and Arjun had shared a picture of their dad on their Insta about how they loved his style. Now, with their dad's brand new Insta page, Janhvi and Khushi shared his post on their story, absolutely in awe of their father and his dapper style.

In the post that Janhvi and Khushi both reshared of their dad, the producer can be seen in a funky casual look. He is in a matching set of a half-sleeved black tee with a detailed neck design and black track pants, striking a pose that can give his younger peers a run for their money. Boney also sported an intense look on his face. While Janhvi endearingly wrote, ‘Hiiiii Papa,’ the younger sister complimented her dad’s Insta skills by writing, ‘Insta pro’. The whole premise was super adorable and reflected the girls’ affection for their papa dearest.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and also Mili, which is backed by Boney Kapoor. She is also going to have a role in Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions.

