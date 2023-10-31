PIC: Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of her Devara character as she misses 'set and team'

Janhvi Kapoor has become a highly sought-after young talent in Bollywood due to her impressive movies and strong acting skills. She is now gearing up for her debut in South Indian cinema with Devara, an action-packed film starring Telugu superstar Jr. NTR in the lead role. Recently, it was reported that the actress has wrapped the shooting schedule of the film and now, the actress dropped a picture on social media stating that she misses the set and the team.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post

Today, on October 31, popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to debut in the South Indian film Devara alongside Jr. NTR, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself from the film, expressing that she is missing the film set as well as the team.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, “Missing set and the team and being Thangam #Devara,” along with a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

About Janhvi Kapoor’s South cinema debut with Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is about to fulfill her much-anticipated entry into South Indian cinema with Devara, a high-budget Telugu film that began filming a couple of months ago. Jr. NTR, the renowned star of Tollywood, will take on the lead role in the movie directed by Koratala Siva. This film is expected to be a full-fledged action movie set in a coastal environment.

In the eagerly awaited film, Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of an antagonist, and it is scheduled for a nationwide release in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The first installment of the film Devara, which will be released in two parts, is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 5, 2024.

Upcoming projects of Janhvi Kapoor

The popular young actress is joining forces with her co-star Rajkummar Rao from the film Roohi once again. They will be starring in the much-anticipated sports drama titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024. Janhvi Kapoor is also taking on the lead role of a young Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer in Uljah, the upcoming political thriller.

