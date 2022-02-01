PIC: Janhvi Kapoor slays in black in new mirror selfie; Gives a glimpse of her closet

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been quite active on social media, aces the art of taking the internet by a storm every time she shares a pic of herself. From enjoying a movie night with her pet pooch to having a gala time during vacations, updates about her upcoming movies and more, everything about Janhvi’s social media activities tends to make the headlines. Keeping up with this trajectory, Janhvi once again made the headlines as share shared a beautiful mirror selfie wherein she had her fashion game on point.

In the pic, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress was seen dressed in a black, off shoulder dress. Janhvi had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point as she posed in front of the mirror. Interestingly, she was posing in the closet and the pic gave a glimpse of her closet which included multiple pairs of shoes on one side and her dresses on the other side. This isn’t all. Janhvi also had her blazers and handbags placed in a corner. The actress had captioned the image as, “Ella Fitzgerald on loop kind of day”. While the pic when viral in no time, it was Deepika Padukone’s comment that grabbed the eyeballs. Taking a witty jibe at Janhvi’s caption, the Bajirao Mastani actress wondered why isn’t she listening to the recently released title track of Gehraiyaan. To this, the actress replied saying, “@deepikapadukone currently cheating on Ella with Gheraiyaan”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi had wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. She thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”