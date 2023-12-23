PIC: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in beautiful saree; rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya showers love on his 'ladoo'

Rumors surrounding Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship have been buzzing for a while now. While the duo hasn't formally confirmed their dating status, their frequent public appearances continually add fuel to the dating speculations. From attending temple visits together to engaging in public displays of affection on social media, the rumored couple consistently provides their fans with reasons to celebrate. Recently, Janhvi shared pictures in a stunning saree, prompting Shikhar to leave a sweet comment.

Janhvi Kapoor looks breathtaking in a saree adorned with sequins and beads

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a stunning set of pictures from her latest photoshoot, featuring her in a sequin-beaded saree, and they quickly went viral. The actress exuded glamour and beauty, showcasing her curves while highlighting bold eye makeup that accentuated her well-defined eyes. Completing her look with a sleek, gelled hairdo, a dark lip color, and chunky accessories, Janhvi struck a perfect balance between elegance and charm. The overall ensemble presented her as a captivating vision.

Shikhar Pahariya, the rumored love interest, totally smitten, couldn't resist expressing his admiration and left a sweet comment. He affectionately wrote, "Hi my ladoooo" accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor's exciting lineup of upcoming movies

Janhvi recently garnered critical acclaim for her role in the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her debut in South Indian cinema with Devara, a high-budget Telugu project directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Set against a coastal backdrop, this action-packed film is slated for a pan-Indian release in five languages, with the first part scheduled for April 5, 2024.

In addition to her South Indian debut, Janhvi will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama expected to release in early 2024. Furthermore, she is set to portray a young IRS officer in the upcoming political thriller, Uljah.

