PIC: Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer on his birthday

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is often seen setting the Internet on fire with her sultry pictures, has wished her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya on his birthday. On Wednesday morning, the star kid took to Instagram and shared a picture of Veer. The actress has been hitting headlines lately for her alleged romance with Shikhar. The duo recently made splashing appearances in the city which added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. Janhvi Kapoor wishes beau Shikhar Pahariya's brother on his birthday

Janhvi took to her Instagram story and dropped a throwback picture of Veer. In the picture, Veer is seen donning an all-black outfit. He has also sported a winter jacket. Along with it, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday @veerpahariya6 this is your year." Veer was earlier rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan. This came to the light after Sara and Janhvi appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan 7 together. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Veer recently appeared in Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. On its release day, Veer shared pictures with the cast and crew from the sets on Instagram. One of the pictures also featured Varun and Natasha Dalal. Have a look:

Janhvi Kapoor blushes as he attends Karan Johar's party with Shikhar Pahariya Recently, Karan Johar hosted a grand party at his house. B-town star kids were seen arriving in style for the party. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan and others were seen at the bash. Janhvi was seen entering the party with Shikhar. She was seen constantly blushing as the paparazzi caught them in the car.

Work front Janhvi is currently busy shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release in April this year, but the makers will soon announce the new release date.

