PIC: Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya cheers for her from front row during Paris Haute Couture Week; his reaction is all of us

Janhvi Kapoor has set Instagram on fire quite literally. The actress who is in Paris for the Paris Couture Week walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra. She has been dropping some pictures of her from the show and we bet you may not be wanting to take your eyes off her.

Well, then you are sailing in the same boat as her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who too was present to cheer for the actress. In the pictures that the Bawaal star shared on her social media, we can see her boyfriend sitting in the front row with a big smile on his face.

Shikhar Pahariya spotted in the first row of Janhvi Kapoor’s show

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of her walking the ramp. She looked nothing less than a gorgeous mermaid sliding her way on the ramp. She wore a black fishtail skirt with sequins and frills all over it. She paired it up with a black colored bralette.

In one of the pictures that she shared, we can spot her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya sitting right in the front row. He has the brightest smile on his face as he looks at his girl stealing the limelight and hearts of everyone. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to call the Bawaal star one of the luckiest girls to have a boyfriend who cheers and supports her always.

Check out the picture:

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This film starred Rajkummar Rao opposite her. She played the role of a cricketer and did intense training to transform herself into one. She also had a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Now she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In this film too she will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan. They have already begun shooting for the film.

On the personal front, the actress has made her relationship with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya quite evident without making any official announcement about it.

