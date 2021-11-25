PIC: Janhvi Kapoor's THIS flawless fuchsia look is all you need to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe

Let’s face it, winters are quite dull and drab. However, a pop of colour during this cold season can go a long way in brightening up your personality and outfit. People, take down notes from Janhvi Kapoor who recently got clicked in a hot fuchsia attire which is enough to warm up our winters. Fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri shared Janhvi’s gorgeous look on her Instagram clearly announcing to the nation that pink is the colour this winter season.

In the pic that was shared by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi absolutely stole the show with her beautiful look. The ‘Dhadak’ actress could be seen posing in front of the cam with a foot popped graciously. The NEDO by Nedret Tacuroglu elaborate fuchsia dress looked super dainty on her, with pink makeup to compliment her outfit. The fashion stylist rightly captioned the ‘flawless in fuchsia’. Flawless in fuchsia @janhvikapoor #AboutToday #StyledByTanyaGhavri #TanyaGhavri," She wrote in her caption space. Janhvi Kapoor is known to make the headlines with her fashionable looks and mind you, the actress is not the one to back down from wearing loud colours. She is quite confident with experimenting with her style.

Take a look at the post:

On the professional front, Janvhi Kapoor has her plate full of multiple projects. She is working on Siddharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good Luck Jerry. Moreover, she will be seen in Helen’s remake Mili, which is produced by father Boney Kapoor. She was last seen in Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

