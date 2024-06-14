PIC: Juhi Chawla reunites with Aamir Khan at his Ammi’s 90th birthday bash; poses with Mr Perfectionist, sister Farhat

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked in several movies together, right from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to Ishq and more. Hence, over the years, the co-stars have become family to each other.

This is why when Mr Perfectionist hosted a special birthday bash for his mother Zeenat Hussain, Juhi was among the first to attend the gala. She also dropped an image from inside the event. Read on!

Juhi Chawla shares unseen glimpse from Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain’s birthday bash

On June 13, Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain turned 90. To mark this milestone, the entire family hosted a special celebration for her. Among the many stars who arrived at the event was Juhi Chawla. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Sharmaji Namkeen actress shared a precious photo with Khan.

The image from the party also featured Khan’s sister Farhat Datta. Captioning the picture, Chawla penned, “So happy to meet all the family at Ammis special birthday!” (sic)

Take a look:

About Aamir Khan’s Ammi’s special birthday party

According to a source close to Aamir Khan, the grand event was attended by the near and dear ones of Zeenat Hussain. In fact, nearly 200 family members and friends were flown in from different cities for the event hosted on June 13th at Aamir’s residence in Mumbai.

The informant revealed, “She has been unwell for over a year. Now that she has recovered and is doing well, everyone wanted to have a large get-together. Family and friends from all over India will gather to celebrate this special day. People are coming from Banaras, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mysore, and other cities.”

Kiran Rao and Ira Khan wish Zeenat Hussain

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao took to Instagram stories and penned a special post for Ammi. She shared a picture of Aamir Khan’s mother looking pretty in a green salwar kameez. Sharing this image, the Laapataa Ladies director penned, “Happy Birthday Ammi”.

Ira, on the other hand, dropped an adorable picture of her grandmother from her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. In the photo, Ira’s mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare plants a kiss on her forehead as Hussain sits on a chair. Sharing this picture, Ira wrote, “Happy Birthday Dadi” with a red heart emoji.

