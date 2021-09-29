PIC: Kajol enjoys ‘best holiday’ with mom Tanuja & sister Tanishaa Mukherji in the Himalayas

Actor Kajol recently jetted off to the Himalayas alongside mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukherji to celebrate the veteran star’s 78th birthday. Tanuja Mukherji turned a year older last week and the celebrations don't seem to have gotten over for them. On Tuesday, September 29, Kajol took to her social media space to give fans a sneak peek into her ‘best holiday’. While doing so, Kajol also shared that everyday is celebrated as daughter’s day in her family.

In the picture, we can see Kajol donning a quirky cream top which is paired with comfy white trousers. Meanwhile, mom Tanuja smiles contagiously in the frame donning a red kurta paired with black palazzo pants. Speaking of Tanishaa Mukherji, the Neal ‘n’ Nikki star gave comfort her massive preference by option for a floral t-shirt paired with matching pyjamas. While sharing the picture, Kajol shared, “Daughters day is everyday for us but I heard a birdie say that today was sons day .. what say mom ? U wanna wish us ? #momsanddaughters #bestholidaytogethersofar.”

Take a look at the post here:

Previously, on the special occasion of her mother’s birthday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her mother with a heartwarming video. Hailing her as her ‘cheerleader’, the clip features several throwback photos of the veteran diva. While wishing her mom, Kajol articulated, “The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles.

ALSO READ| PHOTO: Kajol shares adorable glimpse with mother Tanuja on her birthday, says ‘lucky to be your daughter’