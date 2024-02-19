PIC: Kajol has a quirky birthday wish for mother-in-law; Ajay Devgn says her 'love is irreplaceable'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The duo is also one of the most popular couples in the industry for so many years. Recently, Ajay's mother and Kajol's mother-in-law Veena Devgan turned a year older. On this special occasion, both the actors took to social media to drop birthday wishes to her.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish Veena Devgan

Today, February 19, marks the birthday of Ajay Devgn's mother Veena Devgan. On this occasion, the Singham actor took to his Instagram story to drop a picture of himself with his mother. Wishing her a happy birthday, Ajay wrote: "Your love is irreplaceable Maa, Happy birthday (red heart emoji)"



Kajol also took to social media to share a picture of herself with her mother-in-law. In the photo, the duo can be seen sharing a smile as they pose for the camera. In the caption, she wished Veena Devgan in a very quirky way and wrote: "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma ! #MIL #motherinlaw #birthdaybeats"

Veena Devgan was married to the late action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgan.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's work front

Kajol was last seen in one of the segments in the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Last year in 2023, the actress also made her foray into the digital space with the legal thriller web series The Trial in which she played the role of a lawyer. A remake of the American legal political drama The Good Wife, both the series and her performance were well received.

She will be next seen in Do Patti which is the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ajay, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller Bholaa which he also directed. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Amit Sharma's long-delayed Maidaan, Raid 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Shaitaan.

