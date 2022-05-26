PIC: Kajol reunites with Aamir Khan at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party; Celebrates 16 years of Fanaa

On Wednesday night, Karan Johar hosted his 50th birthday bash which was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra, and others were seen arriving at the event.

At the party, Kajol also reunited with Aamir Khan and they also posed for a picture with the birthday boy Karan Johar at his 50th celebrations. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared the photo on her social media handle and also celebrated 16 years of their 2006 release film, Fanaa. "Zooni and Rehan look like this now! #16YearsOfFanaa," Kajol captioned the post. Fans of the stars were beaming with joy on seeing them together. A user commented: "They havnt aged one bit," while, another user wrote: “They aged like fine wine."

Check out Kajol and Aamir Khan's reunion:

Fanaa also featured Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. Apart from Fanaa, Kajol and Aamir have also worked together in the 1997 superhit, Ishq, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla along with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will star in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. The film is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life. Aamir, on the other hand, will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

