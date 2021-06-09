PIC: Kangana Ranaut finds Mumbai rains romantic and yearns for her man; Says ‘Please show up’

Kangana Ranaut is enjoying the initial rains of the monsoon season as it lashes the city. Read on to know more.

The monsoon has finally arrived as several parts of India have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Mumbai is also one of them. Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday morning which has led to water-logging in many parts. As reported the local train services have been halted as tracks are submerged in the water. However, the monsoon showers in Mumbai have put actress into a romantic mood.

Sharing her pleasant picture on the Instagram stories, she mentioned that ‘Nothing is more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream’. The actress also laments that there is no one in her life to indulge in romance and asked her ‘man’ to show up. “Who is meant for me, please show up na,” she further wrote. The 34-year-old actress has declared that she is single and is waiting for her ‘man’ to come into her life.

In the picture, she is seen wearing an off-white saree with a sleeveless blouse. She has opted for a low bun with a small bindi and minimal makeup.

Take a look here:

The actress has recently returned to Mumbai. She was in Manali after being tested positive for COVID 19. On the work front, she has few films lined up in her kitty including Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad. Thalaivi's release has been postponed owing to the pandemic. The film will be released in theatres first and then on OTT.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

