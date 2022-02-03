PIC: Kangana Ranaut looks smoking hot in ‘Red Panther’ avatar for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ wrap up party

Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her audience with her next film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in pivotal roles. The actors recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming production film. The Manikarnika actor announced the same via social media handle as she shared some looks of Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur from the film and penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the project. A part of her note read, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this.”

The film will first release in theatres before streaming on the OTT platform. And today, the cast is celebrating the wrap-up of their film. A few minutes back, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her look for the ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ wrap-up party. In the photograph, she was seen donning a red dress along with high red heels. Sharing her fierce look, Kangana wrote, “The Red Panther …Tiku weds Sheru wrap party look ..”

Take a look:

Previously, Pinkvilla had learned that Kangana Ranaut will be coming onboard as the fiery host in Ekta Kapoor’s show. Today, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns' actress confirmed her collaboration with Ekta Kapoor for the first time as they have come up with a one of a kind reality show which is titled LOCK UPP. She even shared some glimpses in an-all white look and captioned the post as “Lock Upp vibe”.

Check it out:

During the launch, Kangana said, “I am not going to grill everyone on the show. I’m sure there will be people who will deserve my love and affection, some will be there who will deserve what they get. The show will have excitement. I'm hoping to make some friends, some enemies. In my eyes, who chooses to accept oneself, I would consider that person as the most appropriate behaviour”. Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor has also been all praises for Dhaakad actress and stated, “There is no other name in the industry I would do this show with except Kangana Ranaut”

