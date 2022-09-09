PIC: Karan Johar expresses excitement as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra releases; Says 'It's here'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally here! It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is directed by Ayan Mukerji and has been released in theatres in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the Ranbir-Alia starrer and will be essaying the role of 'Vanar Astra.'

Now, as the movie has finally hit the cinemas, producer Karan Johar expressed his excitement on his social media. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji from Brahmastra. Taking to his Instagram story, KJo captioned it: "It's here! #Brahmastra." The picture shows Ayan with Alia and Ranbir in front of him. All of them are sitting on a patch of artificial grass. It was originally shared by Ayan on his Instagram handle in 2021.