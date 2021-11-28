PIC: Karan Johar showers ‘pure love’ on Alia Bhatt from the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Johar is currently shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leading part. Recently Karan and choreographer Farah Khan have been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the film via Instagram. Karan has also begun filming with Shabana Azmi, with whom he is collaborating for the first time. Karan on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with Alia Bhatt, who is playing Rani in the film. Karan wrote in the caption, “Pure love for my Rani”.

Previously, Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a short video where he can be seen interacting with Farah Khan. Karan speaks about Farah’s outfit and fashion in the video and says, “Oh my god, Farah Khan, what are we wearing?” “It’s the House of Zara meets House of Farah,” replies Farah. Karan says, “Oh! I love it! You’re so DTE.” The Om Shanti Om director then asks, “What is DTE?” “Down-to-earth”, says Karan. Farah then takes a dig at Karan and says, “Now everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci”.

Take a look:

Karan spoke about Farah’s glasses and said, “But what about these glasses? You’re so brave to wear them.” Farah then breaks into a giggle and replies, “You’ll be brave if I remove it and show you.” Karan laughed and said, “Well, Farah, we all love you. You have such a brilliant sense oh humor. I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself.” Farah said, “Why do you keep going down my feet?” to which Karan replied, “Because I can’t get over these pants.”

