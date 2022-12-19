PIC: Kareena Kapoor finds husband Saif Ali Khan 'very hot' and we don't blame her

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out couple goals every time they get clicked in the city. On Monday evening, Kareena, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram and dropped a picture of her gorgeous husband Saif. She just couldn't stop swooning over his good looks. She is often seen praising Saif's looks and intellect. Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan 'HOT'

Kareena shared a picture of Saif on her Instagram story and went on to call him 'hot'. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a casual t-shirt and jeans. Bebo caught him in a candid moment while they enjoyed mouthwatering dishes in a restaurant. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ok my husband is very hot" followed by a red heart emoji. She also shared her selfie as she experimented with Instagram's filters. Looking stunning like always, she wrote along with the picture, "I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai?" Have a look:



Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash On December 20, Saif and Bebo's elder son Taimur Ali Khan will be celebrating his 6th birthday. Ahead of his birthday, the couple hosted a grand Star Wars-themed birthday party for him. The pictures from the party were shared on social media and netizens were mighty impressed by the decor and celebration. Bebo also shared a picture of Taimur from the party and wrote, "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim."



Earlier today, she shared a picture of him relishing a croissant. She wrote, "This family’s love for croissant continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…"



Work front Bebo was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she has Hansal Mehta's untitled film in the pipeline. She will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X. She also has The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

