PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Anil Kapoor are the stunner 'OGs' in ethnic wear and we wonder what’s the occasion?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised everyone on Wednesday as she teamed up with Anil Kapoor for a mystery project that left fans wondering. In fact, both the actors took to their respective social media handles to share a glimpse of how they were completely decked up in ethnic wear and left everyone wondering about the occasion. Kareena, who has been in the news lately owing to her book on pregnancy, left fans in awe with her look in a glamourous avatar with Anil Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which she is seen standing next to Anil Kapoor. Kareena is seen clad in a gorgeous yellow floor length anarkali with a stunning choker necklace and matching earrings. Her makeup and hair went perfectly well with her glamourous look and she looked all set for an event. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is seen clad in a cream and gold sherwani with black boots. The Welcome actor posed with Kareena in style. Sharing the photo on his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Always photograph ready!" Kareena, on the other hand, called them, 'The OGs'.

Take a look:

Kareena also tagged Anil Kapoor's daughter and her friend Rhea Kapoor in the photo. The actress shares a great bond with Rhea and was even a part of her production, Veere Di Wedding. As soon as the photo was shared on social media, fans began reacting. On Anil's tweet, several fans commented and loved the photo. A fan wrote, "very nice to looking sir.." Another wrote, "Fantastic." Another fan wrote, "Subhanallah."

Kareena and Anil Kapoor were supposed to share screen space in 's magnum opus Takht that also had actors like Vicky Kaushal, , , Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. However, after the film's announcement, there were no further updates about the same.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It also stars Naga Chaitanya. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film Ak Vs Ak with Anurag Kashyap. The film also had . Now, he will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Neetu Kapoor. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.

