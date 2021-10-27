In PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a glimpse of her holiday as she goes for a ‘desert run’

In PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a glimpse of her holiday as she goes for a ‘desert run’
In PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a glimpse of her holiday as she goes for a ‘desert run’ (Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)
The B’Town celebrities love their holidays. Every now and then, we get to see travel FOMO-inducing pictures on social media, as actors take off for vacations. Speaking of which, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has yet again packed her bags for a holiday. Recently, Kareena, hubby Saif Ali Khan, along with kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the airport as they took off to an unrevealed destination. And now, the actress has shared her first picture from the vacation on her social media handle. 

A few moments back, Kareena shared a glimpse of her vacation with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie where she is seen dressed in white athleisure wear. Her hair is tied in a messy bun, while her face is sans makeup. The actress has accessorized her look with a watch. From the small glimpse in her story, it looks like Kareena is at a fort-like tourist location. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Desert Run” with a camel emoji. So it’s safe to assume that Kareena and her family has chosen a desert destination for their latest vacation. 

Take a look: 

kareena kapoor khan shares glimpse of her holiday

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the film as well. Although the shooting of the film kept getting delayed because of the COVID pandemic, it’s finally slated for a theatrical release on Valentines Day next year.

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : I like the way she takes media in her stride .
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : It would have been lovely to see the architecture but there is a big fat head in the way.
REPLY 1 13 hours ago
Anonymous : They are in Rajasthan,
REPLY 4 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Must hav gone to the gulf . The back ground looks like Morocco to me .
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Cheeeee Bhaag oldie
REPLY 2 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Motola!
REPLY 0 12 hours ago

