In PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a glimpse of her holiday as she goes for a ‘desert run’

The B’Town celebrities love their holidays. Every now and then, we get to see travel FOMO-inducing pictures on social media, as actors take off for vacations. Speaking of which, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has yet again packed her bags for a holiday. Recently, Kareena, hubby Saif Ali Khan, along with kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the airport as they took off to an unrevealed destination. And now, the actress has shared her first picture from the vacation on her social media handle.

A few moments back, Kareena shared a glimpse of her vacation with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a selfie where she is seen dressed in white athleisure wear. Her hair is tied in a messy bun, while her face is sans makeup. The actress has accessorized her look with a watch. From the small glimpse in her story, it looks like Kareena is at a fort-like tourist location. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Desert Run” with a camel emoji. So it’s safe to assume that Kareena and her family has chosen a desert destination for their latest vacation.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Kareena and Aamir, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the film as well. Although the shooting of the film kept getting delayed because of the COVID pandemic, it’s finally slated for a theatrical release on Valentines Day next year.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm; PIC inside