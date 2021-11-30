PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops glimpse of Taimur as the adorable ‘mama’s boy’ enjoys playtime

Kareena Kapoor Khan is emerging to be quite a social media star. The diva is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life with family and friends. Fans not only swoon over her candid pictures and videos, but they also keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a photograph of Taimur. In the picture shared by Kareena, ‘mama’s boy’ Taimur can be seen looking adorable as ever, as he enjoys his playtime. A few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Taimur. The five-year-old can be seen having a whale of a time inside a ball pool at a play area. Taimur looks adorable as he is dressed in a sweatshirt and denim pants. Looks like the little one’s midweek has kickstarted on a bright note, don’t you think? Sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Kareena captioned it “Mama’s boy (white heart emoji)”. She also wrote, “Playtime (white heart emoji)”. Take a look:

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be soon seen in the much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by filmmaker Advait Chandan, the film is based on the Hollywood classic, ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. It’s slated to release on Baisakhi next year. The film’s shooting had been delayed by several months due to the pandemic, but now it’s finally set to hit the theatres. Kareena and Aamir will be collaborating for the third time after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

