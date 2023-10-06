PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan heads to Hyderabad to start filming for Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a powerhouse of talent. From flaunting her acting skills in movies like the recently released Jaane Jaan to exhibiting her moves in songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, it surely depicts why Bebo is everyone’s favorite. While she has given the audience several entertaining gigs in the past to binge on, she is now preparing for her upcoming venture Singham 3. Sharing a picture as she headed towards Ramoji Film City, Bebo is seemingly pumped with energy for the shoot.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture as she heads for Singham Again’s shoot

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, the ‘Heroine’ shared a picture of herself heading to Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for the shoot of her upcoming venture Singham 3. Donning a cap, a watch, and a t-shirt, Bebo slayed even in the most simplistic manner. Sharing the photograph, she wrote a caption, “Enroute Ramoji filmcity face…iykyk..ok bye.”

More about Singham Again

We had earlier exclusively poured details of the cast of the upcoming sequel of the Singham franchise. Rohit Shetty has welcomed a bunch of talented actors for this intriguing venture with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone joining Ajay Devgn in his cop avatar. Their characters will be seen battling against their common enemy Jackie Shroff. Notably, while Akshay will make a cameo appearance in the film, Ranveer will be seen playing a key catalyst in it.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

While Bebo seems to be all pumped with energy to shoot for her next film, she recently appeared in Netflix’s Jaane Jaan. She won the hearts of the audience as Mrs D’Souza in the film, which also starred actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Notably, the film was an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of The Suspect X.

