PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off Saturday amid the blue sea as she shares selfie from Maldives vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives and looks like will be spending the weekend there. On Saturday, the actress kicked off the weekend in style amid the sun, sand and blue sea. How do we know that? Well, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a Saturday morning selfie and give a glimpse of her view.

Donning a bright pink outfit, presumably a swimsuit, Kareena paired her outfit with yellow sunnies. In the selfie, the actress' reflection showed the stunning view in front of her. The endless sea and green trees can be seen. Sharing the photo, Kareena wished her Instagram family a good morning.

Check it out:

For the unversed, Kareena is currently on vacation with her kids, sister Karisma Kapoor and close friend Natasha Poonawalla. The trio have been enjoying a rather relaxing time on the tropical island. In fact, Natasha even shared a few photos of the trio chilling by the pool and enjoying the beach life.

Sharing a series of photos, Natasha wrote, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan."

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her different Holi celebration with Jeh from Maldives; PIC