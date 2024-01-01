PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her 'man in a Dj' Saif Ali Khan; extends New Year wishes

As the New Year rings in, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to share their moments of celebrating the festive season. Social media was flooded with warm wishes for the new year from the celebrities. Likewise, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a romantic picture with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and extended New Year wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes fans on New Year's Day

Taking to her Instagram a while ago on January 1, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture with Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Bebo can be seen in a colorful PJ while Saif donned a white-suited look. The couple sat together as they posed for the camera. The actress also flaunted a blue sunglass.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj (black heart and rainbow) As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ... 2024 (plus sign) Spread joy and peace...Happy new year lovely people...(crackers)."

On December 31, 2023, Kareena posted an adorable family picture, giving a glimpse of their plans to bid 2023 adieu. In the photo, the actress looked gorgeous wearing a colorful velvet sharara suit. With a red rose in her hair, dewy makeup, and hair tied in a bun, she posed for a mirror-fie with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a black and white three-piece suit.

In the following pictures, their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan also made an appearance. The little munchkins looked adorable in their outfits. The couple’s eldest son Taimur went formal for the event and wore a suit complete with a white shirt and complimentary tie.

On the other hand, little Jeh looked a little surprised as his mom clicked him wearing a blue sweater with beige-hued pants. Sharing the pictures, the Jaane Jaan actress captioned the first pictures, “Are you ready? We are.” In the second photo, she penned, “Framed. 31-12-2023.”

Work front

Work-wise, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in her debut OTT project, Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Avni Bajirao Singham. She also has The Crew in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara co-starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in 2024.

