PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her priceless expression as Jeh, Taimur have a 'waffle day'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and successful actress in Bollywood. She also has a strong social media presence where she often shares her thoughts and pictures with her fans. Recently, the Jaane Jaan actress shared an adorable picture of her sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan as they munch on waffles for breakfast.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares cute PIC of her kids

Today, on January 27th, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share her priceless 'expression' as her kids ate waffles for breakfast. The caption to her selfie reads, "My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast." In the second picture, she shared an adorable moment of Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan having a 'waffle day.'

Check out her stories!

Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir attends Ektaa Kapoor's son's birthday party

The birthday bash for Ektaa Kapoor's son Ravie took place on January 26th. It was attended by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir and Karan Johar's kids: Yash and Roohi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra's kid Samisha were also in attendance.

Ravie's grandfather Jeetendra and uncle Tusshar Kapoor were also at the bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Bebo was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film Jaane Jaan with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film marked his foray into the digital space and it met with positive critical response. It was an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders; it is her maiden production venture. The film chronicles a grieving British-Indian detective who tries to uncover the mystery of a deceased child in the UK. It premiered at the BFI Festival and was screened at the MAMI Film Festival in India. Apart from that, Kareena is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

