PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares sneak peek as she gears up to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s next in London

There’s no stopping Kareena Kapoor Khan ! The actress has an exciting lineup of projects, and she has now shared a sneak peek with fans as she gets ready to begin shooting for Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller. A few days ago, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her son Jeh Ali Khan, as she jetted off to London to shoot for this film. Now, days later, she has shared a glimpse of her midnight preparation as she got ready to shoot for Hansal Mehta’s next.

The yet-untitled movie was expected to go on floors in October in London. Now, looks like the shooting for the film has finally begun, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is super excited! Kareena took to her Instagram story and shared a picture that shows her getting ready in front of the mirror. Kareena clicked a mirror selfie as her team worked on her look. In her caption, she expressed her excitement and wrote, “Getting ready for Day 1 Tom…,” along with star-struck emojis. She also tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor in her Instagram story. Check out the picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Hansal Mehta’s next

According to reports, Hansal Mehta’s next starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have no male lead and is touted to be a murder mystery. Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day, the actress shared details about her role and said that she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in this film. “We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from this yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

