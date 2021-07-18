PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a strong bond with BFF Amrita Arora; HERE’s the proof

Kareena Kapoor catches up with her best friend Amrita Arora, shares an adorable picture with her fans. Scroll below to see.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s relationship has proved to the world that two actresses can be great friends. Infact, both the stars have often revealed that they are each other’s support system. From going on lavish vacations to shopping, the actresses are often seen together. On Saturday, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable photograph with her ‘soul sister’. In the picture, Kareena and Amrita were seen bonding. Sharing the picture with her fans, the Ki & Ka actress wrote, “No one like my BFF”. Bebo and Amu have been through thick and thin together.

Even during an old interview with Filmi Beat, Amrita Arora had revealed that she adores Kareena Kapoor Khan and they are “very close with each other”. Amrita Arora also shared the same picture on her Instagram story. Talking about close and strong friendships, , Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are often seen making headlines owing to their unbreakable bond. Their friendship goes way back and they have been close for over a decade now. To note, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have appeared together in movies like Kambakt Ishq, Golmaal.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’, where she played the role of a cop in London. Kareena garnered immense praise for her performance. She will next be seen in the mega venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside . The movie is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ led by Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the main roles.

