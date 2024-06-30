PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan sips on her tea as Saif Ali Khan turns photographer at London vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her summer vacations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids in London. As the actress is busy soaking the UK sun and sipping her tea, she has been dropping glimpses of her family time on social media.

Minutes ago, the Jaane Jaan star shared an image taken at her luxurious London property. No point in guessing who turned photographer for his lady. Check it out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a calm evening as Saif Ali Khan clicks her

It’s been a while since Kareena Kapoor Khan has been away from the hustle and bustle of B-town. The actress flew to London to enjoy a peaceful vacation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Since she has ample time on her hands, Bebo has been posting some inside images from their family vacation. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of herself enjoying a calm evening by the window of her lavish house.

As she sipped on her tea, her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan picked up his camera to capture his wife in his lenses. Crediting the cocktail actor for the image, Kareena penned, “SAK” with multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Bebo dropped a carousel of images on Instagram as she lazed around on the beach. In the series of selfies, she looked stunning donning a teal monokini.

The actress decided to skip makeup and left her hair open to enjoy the UK sun. As she clicked those images donning a stylish pair of sunglasses, her husband photo-bombed one of them. Sharing the image, she captioned it, “for me it’s the one with the photobomber.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s note as Refugee turns 24

Back in the year 2000, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut with the romantic drama film Refugee. Directed by J. P. Dutta, the movie also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan. As she completed 24 years in the industry with the film, Bebo shared a nostalgic video.

She wrote in the caption, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters. The best is yet to come. Love you all.”

Take a look:

Refugee also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher in key roles and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

