PIC: Kartik Aaryan welcomes Alaya F onboard for Freddy, gives sneak peek into cake cutting celebration

It was during the first week of August, when Kartik Aaryan officially announced that his upcoming romantic thriller Freddy has hit the floors. Now, on Saturday, August 21, the team has welcomed Alaya F onboard. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into Alaya F’s welcome celebrations. In the past few weeks, there was a lot of buzz around Alaya joining the team and now it’s officially confirmed that she is.

In the picture shared by Kartik, we can see Alya donning a crop sweatshirt in a monochromatic frame. It appears that the star is all set to cut the welcome cake as she smiles contagiously look at it. Although Kartik isn’t present in the frame, he surely managed to give her a warm welcome with his sweet social media post. While sharing the picture, Kartik said, “Welcome @alayaf. From Freddy,” before adding a smiley emoticon. Even Alaya’s welcome cake has the same texts written on it.

Check out the photo here:

This comes just weeks after Kartik took to Instagram to confirm that Freddy has officially hit the floors. Sharing a picture of a clapperboard, the actor previously articulated, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy.” In the photo, fans can clearly see that the makers were all set to shoot scene number one of the film. Take a look at the post below:

Speaking of Freddy, the romantic thriller is touted to be filled with sharp and unpredictable twists. It is also reported that the plot will loosely showcase the fine line between love and obsession. Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s professional front, apart from Freddy, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

