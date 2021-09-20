PIC: Katrina Kaif & Anaita Shroff relish the mountain views amid Tiger 3 shoot in Austria: Obsession continues

and have been filming for the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The venture began international schedule by filming for a few days in Russia and later the shoot moved to Turkey. Currently, the cast and crew have been filming in Austria. Katrina Kaif has been posting pictures and videos from Austria on her Instagram account. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is currently with Katrina in Austria took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with the actress while riding in the bus. She wrote in the caption, “The obsession continues, especially on our rockstar tour bus!”

Several of Katrina’s fans commented on the picture and wrote complimentary things. Though the venture is yet officially unannounced by the makers, reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi will play the negative lead in the film. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan spoke about Tiger 3 and mentioned that he is not doing the film. He said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

A source close to the development has revealed details about the opening scene of Tiger 3 with respect to Emraan’s entry. “Salman Khan films often have some of the most heroic introductory sequences for the actor, and his entry scene of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai is among the most iconic in the recent few years. The makers have carefully curated another heroic entry scene for Salman in Tiger 3. Same is the case with Katrina's Zoya, who got an independent introductory scene in Tiger Zinda Hai. That’s not all, as this time around, even the antagonist will get a larger-than-life introduction. Maneesh, Adi and the stunt team have designed an action sequence costing over Rs 10 crore for Emraan Hashmi’s introduction in Tiger 3,” revealed a source.

