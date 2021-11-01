PIC: Katrina Kaif dishes out major boss lady vibes as she slays in a red latex trench coat

Lately, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has been on a roll. Apart from wooing fans with her performances on the big screen, Katrina has also been upping her style game consistently. The actress often dishes out major fashion and style goals and we are here to take notes. The Tiger 3 actress has graced the cover of a popular fashion and lifestyle magazine this month and her look is practically the definition of flawless. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram space and treated fans to a glimpse of her too-hot-to-handle avatar.

Katrina Kaif is raising the glam quotient one outfit at a time. This month, Katrina has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India, as the magazine clocks its 25th anniversary. Last evening, she took to the photo-blogging app, Instagram, and reposted Cosmo India’s post on the magazine cover. The actress looked absolutely stylish in her monochromatic outfit featuring a red latex trench coat. Her makeup was minimal and fresh, punctuated with a nude lipstick shade and mascara. For accessories, she wore a simple golden necklace, while her hair was kept open.

Take a look:

In other news, the recent buzz is that Katrina will be tying the knot with rumoured beau, Vicky Kaushal in December this year. The duo has not made their relationship official yet, however, fans are in love with their chemistry. The reports suggest that the actors will be exchanging vows in Rajasthan during the second week of December, and fans can hardly keep calm.

Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif has denied the wedding rumour saying, that there is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

