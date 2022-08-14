PIC: Katrina Kaif has a keen eye for interior design, says Gauri Khan; Duo team up for a new project

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is an ace interior designer and is known for designing celebrity homes and offices. She might not be a part of films, yet she continues to remain a part of the limelight. Gauri is an active social media user and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans. Speaking of which, the star wife shared a picture with Katrina Kaif on her social media handle and hinted at an interesting collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri captioned it: "You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interior." In the photo, Gauri is seen looking beautiful as she donned a blue blazer dress and she accessorised her outfit with a black belt, while Katrina slipped into a floral printed mini dress and kept her hair center-parted with soft waves to complete the hairdo.

Check out Gauri Khan and Katrina Kaif's PIC:

Soon after, fans rushed to the comments section to pour in love for the two. A user wrote: "Stunners" While another user added: "wow. so very excited for collaboration. can't wait to see." A third user wrote: "2 gorgeous in one frame." "@gaurikhan - aging backwards - you look amazing," a user added. Last week, Katrina too dropped a similar hint as she shared a picture on Instagram. "Dreamy Florals. Something special coming soon with @gaurikhan “

Recently, Gauri was seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan and a friend in Delhi at her close friend, fashion designer Shalini Passi's home. “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s,” she captioned.

Meanwhile, Gauri has also earlier collaborated with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.

