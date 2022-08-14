PIC: Katrina Kaif has a keen eye for interior design, says Gauri Khan; Duo team up for a new project
Gauri Khan shared a picture with Katrina Kaif on her social media and hinted at an interesting collaboration.
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is an ace interior designer and is known for designing celebrity homes and offices. She might not be a part of films, yet she continues to remain a part of the limelight. Gauri is an active social media user and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans. Speaking of which, the star wife shared a picture with Katrina Kaif on her social media handle and hinted at an interesting collaboration.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri captioned it: "You have a keen eye for interior design, @katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal! @bottomlinemedia @filmy.mirchi @mirchiplus #gaurikhandesign #interior." In the photo, Gauri is seen looking beautiful as she donned a blue blazer dress and she accessorised her outfit with a black belt, while Katrina slipped into a floral printed mini dress and kept her hair center-parted with soft waves to complete the hairdo.
Check out Gauri Khan and Katrina Kaif's PIC:
Soon after, fans rushed to the comments section to pour in love for the two. A user wrote: "Stunners" While another user added: "wow. so very excited for collaboration. can't wait to see." A third user wrote: "2 gorgeous in one frame." "@gaurikhan - aging backwards - you look amazing," a user added. Last week, Katrina too dropped a similar hint as she shared a picture on Instagram. "Dreamy Florals. Something special coming soon with @gaurikhan “
Recently, Gauri was seen partying with Shah Rukh Khan and a friend in Delhi at her close friend, fashion designer Shalini Passi's home. “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s,” she captioned.
Meanwhile, Gauri has also earlier collaborated with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez for a show.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan make for a stunning couple as they party with friends & family in Delhi; PIC