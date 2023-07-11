PIC: Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note as she completes 20 years with her assistant; Priyanka Chopra REACTS

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has a massive following on social media, and she has over 73.9 million followers on Instagram alone! While the actress' posts are few and far between, they go viral in no time at all. Just a few days ago, she gave fans a glimpse of her 'coffee mornings' with hubby Vicky Kaushal. Now, on Tuesday morning, the Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram to dedicate a special post for her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma. He has worked with Katrina for 20 years, and today, the actress penned a note to appreciate everything he has done for her in the 20 years of their association. Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, and others have also reacted to Katrina's post.

Katrina Kaif pens a heartfelt note for her assistant Ashok Sharma

Katrina Kaif shared a picture with Ashok Sharma. In the picture, she is seen posing behind him, and has a cute smile on her face. In her caption, Katrina wrote that they have completed 20 years of working together, and that he is the person she has spent the most time with in the last 20 years. Not only did he give her motivating pep talks, but the actress revealed that he also 'shed a few tears' if someone gave her a tough time on set.

Celebrating two decades of working together, Katrina wrote, "आज बीस साल पूरे हो गए Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years From laughs …to motivating pep talks …..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for or me changing my mind about what I actually want To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me . Here’s to the next 20."

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza react to Katrina Kaif's post for her assistant

Priyanka Chopra reacted to Katrina Kaif's post and wrote, "Best," along with clapping emojis. Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis on the post. Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Love it," while celebrity stylist Ami Patel commented, "sharmaashok01 your a star." Sonal Chauhan wrote, "What a beautiful post."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Sriram Raghavab's Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi.