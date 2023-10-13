PIC: Katrina Kaif praises husband Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur teaser; calls it 'phenomenal'

The teaser of Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sam Bahadur was released today, October 13. The film is all set to hit the theaters in December. Soon after the teaser was released, it garnered a great response. Fans loved Vicky Kaushal's mesmerizing transformation into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Now, his wife and actress Katrina Kaif reacted to her husband's film teaser. Read below to know how she reacted.

Katrina Kaif praises husband Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur teaser

A while ago, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories and reposted the teaser of Sam Bahadur starring her husband Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra. Resharing the teaser video, Kaif wrote, "And it's hereeeee .... Just amazing ..... (three white heart emojis) Phenomenal." Take a look:

During the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal spoke about the huge responsibility of donning the Indian Army uniform and stepping into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw. Hoping to do justice to the role, the actor said, "When you get directors like Meghna Gulzar, she doesn't just let you stop at getting into the skin of the character but makes you meet the soul of the character.:

He further added that he has heard many stories of Field Marshal Manekshaw from his parents, hence, he feels grateful and fortunate to have bagged the chance to see the story through his eyes in the film. Vicky added, "Really looking forward to the film. I hope I have justified the legend."

The cast of film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo. Sam Bahadur is all set to release on 1st December 2023.

