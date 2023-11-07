PIC: Katrina Kaif REACTS to husband Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur trailer

The makers of the upcoming movie Sam Bahadur launched the trailer at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. The video clip showcases a captivating glimpse into the journey of "India's greatest soldier," Sam Manekshaw, played by Vicky Kaushal, who dedicated his life to the Indian army. The trailer has already received a lot of love and affection from fans on social media. While fans are going gaga over the trailer, Katrina Kaif came up with a 'fiery' reaction to her husband's portrayal of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Katrina Kaif loves Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur trailer

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katrina Kaif re-shared the trailer of Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal. Reacting to it, the actress added three fire emojis denoting she loved the trailer and is looking forward to the film. Have a look:

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Vicky spilled beans on his preparation for the role. He jokingly said, “Ek magic recipe maine bataya nahin apne prep ke bare har shot se pehle main phone karta tha fir mujhe vo pep talk deti thi aur fir main vo shot mein jata tha (I’ve not shared one magic recipe with you about the prep. I would call her before every shot, and she would give me a pep talk, then I’ll go for the shot)."

He further continued, “Aisa kuch nai hota tha but…pehla hissa kyat ha sawaal ka? (It was nothing like that, but what was the first part of your question?)”

About Sam Bahadur

The film is based on the life of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Sam Manekshaw. He was also the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal.

This biographical war drama, also starring talented actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sam Bahadur is set to premiere in theaters on December 1.

Meanwhile, Katrina is will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is set to release on November 12, 2023.

