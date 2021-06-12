PIC: Katrina Kaif welcomes the weekend with a radiant look in casual OOTD & wins hearts

Katrina Kaif took to social media to share a stunning click from the comfort of her home recently. The gorgeous star has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Actress never fails to leave anyone in awe of her style and her photos tend to go viral on social media as soon as she shares them. Recently, a photo that the star shared on her handle from the comfort of her home has also caught the attention of her fans as Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in a casual avatar. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Katrina continued to stay at home and recently, as the restrictions were reduced, she was snapped arriving to meet Zoya Akhtar.

Now, her recent photo from her Instagram handle has left netizens gushing over her casual look. Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a casual avatar. She is seen sporting a cream full-sleeved top with her hair left loose. With no makeup on, the Phone Bhoot star flaunted her radiant and flawless skin and managed to make heads turn with her subtle and comfy look ahead of the weekend. On the photo, she added the day as 'Friday' while she waited for the weekend.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when Katrina stepped out to meet filmmaker and friend Zoya Akhtar, she was snapped by the paparazzi. The gorgeous star kept up with the COVID 19 protocols whilst posing for paps from a distance. The actress was also in the headlines as Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed her relationship with Vicky Kaushal in a chat.

On the work front, Katrina is all set to be seen in Sooryavanshi with . The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and the release of it has been postponed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides this, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Reportedly, she also has a film with Vijay Sethupati and a superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal trend as netizens flood Twitter with memes after Harsh Varrdhan's dating comment

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×