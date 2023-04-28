PIC: Katrina Kaif's morning view is better than all of us, courtesy Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in town. They never fail to dish out major couple goals and leave fans in awe with their social media PDA. On Friday, Katrina took to social media and offered a glimpse of her 'morning view'. She shared a candid picture of her handsome husband Vicky with fans.

Katrina Kaif is all heart for her husband Vicky Kaushal

In the picture, Vicky is seen sporting a shirt and denim jeans. He is seen sitting and relaxing in the balcony at his home. His gorgeous wife Katrina managed to click a candid picture of him in which he is seen flashing his charming smile. Katrina took to her Instagram story and shared his picture with a big heart emoji. Well, Katrina's view is definitely better than all of us! Have a look:

On Thursday, Katrina shared her pictures after she did a quick photoshoot in her balcony. The actress looked all things stunning in her summer outfit. She exuded a natural glow in her no-makeup look. The Govinda Naam Mera actor was seen gushing over his wife. He dropped melting face and red heart emojis in the comments section. VicKat shippers too couldn't stop gushing over the couple.

Work front

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Next, she will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film will be released on Diwali 2023. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. The trio has teamed up for the first time and they will soon start shooting for the much-awaited film.