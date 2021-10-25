PIC: Khushi Kapoor stuns in a winged eyeliner & backless top; Fans call her ‘queen’

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor may not have made her Bollywood debut yet but she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Miss Kapoor always leaves her fans speechless with her pictures and videos. The star kid is quite active on social media and always takes the internet by storm with her pictures. Well, recently she posted a selfie of her looking like a glammed up doll in her casual attire. Fans could not stop praising her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi Kapoor posted a couple of her pictures. In the first picture, we can see her standing right in front of the mirror and clicking a mirror selfie. Her winger eyeliner and green spaghetti strap top make her look stunning. In the second picture, she is pouting and showing her side profile. In the third picture, she is making a goofy face and flaunting the backless top that she has paired with blue denim. Sharing these pictures, Khushi captioned the images with a green heart. The moment she posted these pictures, fans showered loads of love in the comments section. From calling her ‘iconic’ to calling her ‘gorgeous’ fans could not stop complimenting her.

Take a look:

Even though Khushi Kapoor's debut project is not yet officially confirmed, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in August that Zoya Akhtar will be launching the star kid. Khushi is most likely to be launched alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in Archie comic book adaptation for a streaming giant.

Khushi's father and producer Boney Kapoor had also earlier confirmed that Khushi will be stepping into show business.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor heads to the gym but doesn't forget to wave out to the paparazzi​