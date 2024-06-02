PIC: Khushi Kapoor wishes rumored beau Vedang Raina on his birthday and it is all things paw-adorable

Khushi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for a yet-untitled remake of the Tamil film Love Today alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies co-starring an ensemble cast including her rumoured bae Vedang Raina. The boy is celebrating his 24th birthday today and Khushi is among the first ones to wish her said-to-be secret lover.

Khushi Kapoor has a ‘paw-adorable wish’ for Vedang Raina on his birthday

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Vedang with a cute puppy in his hand. The birthday boy can be seen donning a floral shirt with black pants and seems engrossed in cuddling the little bundle of joy. Alongside the adorable picture, Khushi Kapoor simply wrote, "Happy bday @vedangraina." See here:-

What did Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina say about dating each other?

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 8, Karan Johar threw the rumors at Khushi which she caught well. With a smile on her face, she said, "False, I would say it is not true." Kapoor then said, "You know that scene in 'Om Shanti Om', where it's a row of people saying 'Om and I were just good friends', it's just like that."

When asked the same question to Vedang, the actor had once told Hindustan Times, “I am single. I am aware of some speculations... The female attention from fans feels nice”.

More about The Archies

Other than Khushi and Vedang, this Netflix movie was released on December 2023 and also starred Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and was bankrolled by Reema Kagti and Sharad Devrajan.

On the work front

Other than Love Today’s Hindi remake, Khushi will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Naadaniyaan alongside yet-to-debut Ibrahim Ali Khan. An official confirmation on the movies is still awaited. Vedang Raina on the other hand will soon arrive on the big screen with Alia Bhatt-led Jigra where the duo are reportedly playing siblings.

