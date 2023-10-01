PIC: Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi; gives peek into her scrumptious meal made by her mom

Kiara Advani is a big fan of food and has a diverse palate. She appreciates everything from street food to fancy dining, as long as it's flavorful. Growing up in a Sindhi family, she has a fondness for traditional Sindhi cuisine. Recently, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress has taken to her social media handle to share a picture of her Sindhi meal cooked by her mother.

Today, on October 1, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her homemade Sindhi meal, cooked by her mother. The picture showcased her plate which included rice, “Sindhi Curry”, “Aloo Took”, and “Bhindi Fry” as mentioned by her in the caption. Apart from this, she also wrote, “Sometimes all you really need is mamas home food,” along with heart eye and a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Kiara Advani reveals the first dish she made after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra

Earlier in the month of August this year, on Independence Day, during the show of NDTV’s Jai Jawan, a soldier asked Kiara Advani to reveal the first dish she cooked after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. He asked, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married)?” Kiara Advani flashed a wide smile and responded, “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water).”

Kiara Advani also called herself lucky and shared that her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, is an excellent cook. She said, “I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Most of the times, he makes something and I eat).”

Kiara also revealed her husband Sidharth’s famous dish and added, “He makes really nice bread. It’s difficult to make bread but he makes a great bread.”

The lovebirds got married on February 7, 2023, with their close family and friends present. They fell in love while working together on the film Shershaah but chose to keep their relationship private.

