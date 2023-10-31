PIC: Kiara Advani gives peek into her first Karwa Chauth preps with Sidharth Malhotra post marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The Shershaah duo got married earlier this year on February 07. The year 2023 is surely remarkable for the couple, as they’re celebrating their festivals together as a married couple for the first time. Now, tomorrow is Karwa Chauth, a festival celebrating the love and kinship of married couples. Ahead of this beautiful festival, Kiara Advani gave a peek into her first Karwa Chauth preps.

Kiara Advani shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preps

Today, on Tuesday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story as she gave a peek into her Karwa Chauth preparations at her in-laws in Delhi. The actress shared the photo of her hand with a design of a star drawn over it with henna. The actress is also seen wearing a couple of rings on her ring finger.

Kiara also added the song, Papi by Eden Shalev along with the picture. Take a look:

Notably, a while ago, the actress had also shared the photo of delicious delicacies made at her home. the actress wrote along with it, “Feast Day (accompanied by heart eye emojis).

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani headed to Delhi

It was just a couple of days back, on October 29 that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted outside the airport while they headed to Sidharth’s home in Delhi. While the much-in-love couple was papped, they were seen twinning in white as they walked hand-in-hand for the security check.

The gorgeous Kiara looked elegant in a white crop top paired with flared blue pants and a stylish cap. Keeping her hair open, the actress carried a no-makeup look, while Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white sweatshirt paired with faded gray colored pants and blue shoes.

Take a look:

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's workfront

Speaking of Sidharth Malhotra’s work front, the actor was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated Yodha, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film will be released later this year in December.

In addition to this, he will also be captivating the audience with his OTT Amazon Prime web series, Indian Police Force, directed by the hit-maker Rohit Shetty.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will be venturing into South cinema with the upcoming political thriller, Game Changer.

