PIC: Kiara Advani gushes over husband Sidharth Malhotra's look for the NMACC Gala night

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the duo got married in February this year in Jaisalmer. Since then, Sidharth and Kiara have been impressing their fans with their social media PDA. Recently, the newlyweds were seen gracing the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. They made heads turn with their stylish avatars. On the second day of the NMACC Gala night, Sidharth was seen arriving alone. Now, Kiara, the doting wife, has shared Sidharth's picture and reacted to it.

Kiara Advani reacts to her husband Sidharth Malhotra's latest picture

A while ago, Kiara took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Sidharth. In the picture, Sidharth is seen dishing out major royal vibes in a black sherwani. He has completed his look with a matching pair of jhootis. She shared the picture and put fire emojis in her caption. Have a look:

During their joint appearance, Kiara looked like a dream in Manish Malhotra's chic lehenga featuring embellishments while Sidharth complemented her in a matching kurta and pants. Kiara and Sidharth shared the pictures and wrote, "Last night at @nmacc.india Sending a heartfelt thank you to Nita M Ambani for her commitment to promoting art and culture."

Other celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and others were seen attending the opening ceremony. Gigi and Varun even danced at the after-party event along with Shah Rukh, Priyanka and Ranveer. The videos and pictures have gone viral on the Internet.

