PIC: Kiara Advani is vision in white as she hangs out with her girlfriends amid holiday season
Actress Kiara Advani had a delightful time with her friends, capturing the moment in a shared picture where she dazzled in a stunning white dress, radiating effortless style.
Kiara Advani is not only a gifted actress but also a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Whether it's film promotions, public appearances, or casual events, she consistently sets the bar high. During the holiday season, Kiara once again showcased her impeccable style while hanging out with friends. Radiating elegance, she looked like a vision in white, striking a pose for a group picture with her girlfriends.
Kiara Advani sets fashion statement as she spends time with her friends
On Sunday, December 17, Kiara Advani treated her Instagram followers to a captivating glimpse of her time with her loved ones. In the shared snapshot, Kiara and her trio of friends were seated on a bench against a backdrop adorned with artful paintings. The actress looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white gown, complemented by tasteful earrings and bracelets. Opting for a minimalistic makeup look, she let her hair flow freely, adding a touch of casual elegance to the scene.
Have a look!
Kiara Advani tops People list in Google’s Year in Search 2023
Kiara Advani, basking in the glow of a stellar year both personally and professionally, achieved another noteworthy milestone. She clinched the top spot on the trending People list in India, as revealed by Google in its Year in Search 2023. Notably, Kiara also secured the ninth position on the global list of the most searched actors.
Kiara Advani’s personal and professional front
Kiara Advani embarked on a new chapter earlier this year when she tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The grand wedding ceremony was a celebration surrounded by family and friends, with the couple participating in traditional rituals. Kiara, now an integral part of her in-laws' festive occasions, is eagerly anticipating her first Christmas post-marriage.
On the cinematic front, Kiara garnered acclaim for her role in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, where she shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan. Looking ahead, her filmography includes the Telugu political action thriller Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, she is set to venture into the spy universe with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
